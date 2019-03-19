History Day a Huge Success in Inyo County

Inyo County’s History Day Contest was held on March 14th, 2019. Ten posters, four websites, one research paper and eleven exhibits covering a variety of topics captured this year’s contest theme of Triumph and Tragedy.

Students were judged on the historical quality, relation to theme, clarity of presentation, and compliance with NHD rules. They also participated in interviews, explaining the process they used to create their projects. The following students will be advancing to the state competition in May:

Ruby Randall, Bishop Elementary

Cora Van Nest, Kaki Saulque and Haiden Mull (group project), Home Street Middle School

Mylee Patton, Lo Inyo Elementary School

Sierra Kingsford and Princess Luna (group project), Lo Inyo Elementary School

Stephanie Valdez and Jaciel Isidro (group project), Lo Inyo Elementary School

Garrett WIlkinson, Damian Kingsford and Noe Rivera (group project), Lone Pine High School

Thank you to coaches Dustin Ryan, Meghan Fuchs, Nadine Harry, Bob Heist, Megan Wilkinson, Sarah Civitano and Sarah Fogarty for working with their students to prepare them for the competition. In addition, ICOE would like to thank Ilissa Twomey, Lo Lyness, Mini Doonan and Kathy Zach for judging the event.

Congratulations to all student participants!