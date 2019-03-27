Danny Clark Obituary

Danny was born in Bishop, California on December 22, 1964. He enjoyed outdoor sports, going fishing, camping, and getting wood for the winter. After graduating from high school he moved to Victorville, California where he worked as a house framer. He worked for his brother Dale for several years. He also worked for other house builders later on and as a mechanic on classic cars. His pride and joy was his son Bradley.

Danny passed away suddenly with a severe condition of cancer on March 24, 2019.

He is survived by his parents Jerry and Margie Clark of Bishop, brother Dale, sister-in-law Denise and nephew Joshua, son Bradley, Uncle Jack and family, girlfriend Nikki and many friends in the High Desert. He was proceeded in death by his sister Christine.

Graveside Service will be held at the East Line Street Cemetery in Bishop, CA April 5, 2019, at 11:00 am.