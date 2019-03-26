Bishop High School’s JV Baseball Team Disbanded Due to Incident

Due to alleged inappropriate behavior from juveniles on the Bishop Union Junior Varsity Baseball team, administrators have elected to fold the junior varsity baseball program.

There have been recent reports that indicate there was an incident which occurred during the Yerington Baseball Tournament. The tournament happened in early March and has led to the disbandment of the team.

Bishop Union High School Athletic Director said. “I regret to inform you that due to athletic suspensions, I have no choice but to collapse my JV baseball team. I apologize, but I need to cancel all remaining games. This is for the junior varsity baseball team only. Unfortunately, the actions of a few have shortened the season for the rest. However, at Bishop Union High School we prioritize holding our athletes to a high standard as it is a privilege to participate in athletics, not a right.”

KIBS/KBOV currently has no other substantiated information to report on at this time, but will continue to provide updates on this matter if they are given. There are many rumors going around pertaining to this matter, but we will only address information that is factual.