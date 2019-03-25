33-Year Old Male Arrested for Rape in Mammoth Lakes

On March 18, 2019, Mammoth Lakes PD responded to a call from a registered nurse at Mammoth Hospital who said there was an individual in the emergency room requesting an officer because she had been sexually assaulted.

Mammoth Lakes Police Department took a report from the victim, and arrested Salvador Arevalo-Montes, a 33 year old Hispanic male on March 19, 2019 at the Crestview Condos in Mammoth Lakes.

Arevalo-Montes was booked into the Mono County Jail on charges of Rape by Force, Sexual Penetration with a Foreign Object, Oral Copulation, and False Imprisonment. The perpetrator’s bail is set at $100,000.