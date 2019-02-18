Tia Barfield Dominates Master’s Wrestling Tournament

Last week, two of the five wrestlers on the Bronco wrestling team competed in 2-day Master’s tournaments in Lemoore. In Master’s tournaments, the top wrestlers qualify for the state tournaments, which are this week.

Senior Mark Mayhugh wrestled in a very tough weight class at 128 pounds, where there were 10 ranked wrestlers, including the top two ranked wrestlers in the state. Mark got a tough draw right off the bat, facing the Number 2 ranked wrestler and although he

wrestled well, he lost. In the consolation bracket, Mark won a match and then faced another tough wrestler and lost by a score of 0-2.

Coach Hodges said, “Mark went out there and wrestled his best. He is a great kid and one of the best wrestlers Bishop has ever had. He is planning on wrestling in college, which will be a first for Bishop as we have never had someone continue wrestling at college.”

Senior Tia Barfield, wrestling at 162 pounds, stormed through her Master’s tournament with no points scored against her. On the first day, Tia pinned her first two opponents in 29 and 44 seconds respectively. On the second day, Tia met the same two girls she saw

last week at the CIF tournament. She scored pins in both matches, finishing off her opponent in the finals in just 45 seconds. Tia becomes the second Master’s Champion wrestler from Bishop; the first was Randy Rogers back in 1985.

Coach Mark Hodges said, “Tia became eligible only in late December. Even so, she has a record of 25 wins and 1 loss. Tia impresses everyone with her wrestling prowess. Unlike many wrestlers, her goal is not to ‘make it to state’, but rather to win the state championship. Tia will be competing in the State Tournament in Bakersfield starting Thursday, where she is currently seeded #4 in the state. Tia and Mark become just the 5th and 6th Bronco wrestlers to ever make it to a Master’s tournament, which is testament to how good they are.”