Sean Van Maanen Obituary

Sean Donald Van Maanen or Sean Don as his family called him 26, of Bishop California died February 11, 2019 at his home. Sean was born April 3, 1992 in Sonora California and then moved to the Bishop area shortly after with his family. Sean attended Bishop Elemtary, Home Street Middle School and JKBS. Sean enjoyed working, riding and working on his bike, and hanging out with his friends and family.

Sean is survived by his Mother Brenda Van Maanen and her husband Bobby Shunkwiler of Bishop, his Father Donald Goss and Candy Cotton of Long Beach, his Biological father and step mother Robert and Pam Ferguson of Apple Valley. His Brothers and Sister, Jason Park, Julie Park, Jonny Park, Casey Van Maanen, Scott Van Maanen and Thomas Van Maanen all of Bishop. His sister and Brother in laws Jenny Park, Brandy Park, Rachel O’Leary, Stu Butterfield and Tom Smith of Bishop. His Neices and Nephews Michael Maxey-Park, Brandon Bissel, Jason Park, Lexi Park and Hailey O’Leary. The love of his life Jackie and her 4 beautiful children Dominick, Kirsten, Scarlet and Layla. Aunt and Uncle Verna and Chris Zak. Cousins Laura, Brad and Tyler and their children. Step brothers and sisters Lisa and Chris Johnston, Sierra, Starla and Ashley Shunkwiler. Step neices and nephews Darren, Levi, Hunter, Delaney, Chet, Demi, Ruby, Kaiya, Draiden and Brinley. And numerous great aunts and uncles aross Iowa, Idaho, Washington and Wisconsin.

Sean was preceaded in death by his grandparents Garret and Birdy Van Maanen, Elmer and Ester Goss, step father Raymond Charlie, Step brother Danny Charlie, cousin Ryan Temeyer and his nephew Robert Bar.

Celebration of life will be held on March 2nd 2019 at 1:00 at Izaak Walton Park in Bishop.