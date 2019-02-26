Kristerpher John Isbell Obituary

Kristerpher John Isbell passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. Kris was born August 4, 1990 here in Bishop, California. He grew up in a large family with many cousins around him. He loved play fighting with his many swords and reading stories about magical, mythical creatures.

He loved music and always dreamed of being in a band with his numerous guitars. He loved collecting cards from Pokémon to Yu-gi-oh to magic cards. He had a passion for going places, loved to camp and recently had gone on vacation with his family to camp at the beach. Kris finished school here in Bishop and went on to attend college at Taft University. After graduating from Taft he moved back to Bishop.

Kris had many friends who loved and cared for him deeply. He will be missed greatly by everyone. Kris leaves behind his loving mother Janie, Grandmother Frances, his many aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and Manny too! Now that the Angels have come for Kris we know he is at peace with the Lord. He will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the East Line Street Cemetery at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kristerpher Isbell Leukemia Fund at El Dorado Bank. A celebration of life for Kris will be held at a later date.