Healthy Lifestyles Talk gets to the ‘Heart’ of Your Health

As part of American Heart Month, Northern Inyo Healthcare District will host a Healthy Lifestyle Talk by Cardiology Specialist Dr. Rainier Manzanilla.

The talk, titled “Small Changes, Big Results: Getting to the Heart of the Matter when it comes to Your Health,” will be held Tuesday, Feb. 26 th , 6:30 p.m. at the Northern Inyo Healthcare

District’s Birch Street Annex. The annex is located at 2957 Birch St., Bishop. Heart disease doesn’t happen just to older adults. It is happening to younger adults more and more often. This is partly because conditions that lead to heart disease, such as obesity and high blood pressure, are happening at younger ages. With half of all Americans having at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease, Heart Month is the perfect time to learn about the risks for heart disease and the steps to help your heart.

Dr. Manzanilla is a cardiologist in the Los Angeles area and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial. He has been in practice for more than 20 years and in that time has held a number of leadership positions including Chief of Cardiology and Medical Director of the Chest Pain Center at White Memorial. In 1999, he received the Physician of the Year award at that same hospital and was entered into the hospital’s Hall of Fame.

In addition to his work in Los Angeles, Dr. Manzanilla makes frequent visits to Bishop to treat local patients at the Northern Inyo Associates Specialty Clinic, located on the NIHD campus’ Pioneer Medical Building. Dr. Manzanilla is currently accepting new patients.

Dr. Manzanilla’s Healthy Lifestyles Talk is being presented in partnership by Northern Inyo Healthcare District and Adventist Health.