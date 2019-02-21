Gina Louise Jourdan Obituary

Gina Louise Jourdan

Gina passed away at home on the morning of Feb.15, 2019 suddenly after a brief illness with her husband at her side. Gina was born Sept. 16, 1974 to Phil and Sharon Hodges in Santa Barbara where she met Brett and were married on Aug. 14, 1999. In 2001 they moved to the Owens Valley settling in Wilkerson. Gina was a cashier at Bishop K-mart for over 16 years and will be deeply missed.

Together Gina and Brett have been growing a large garden and raising chickens selling to local farmers markets. Her sudden passing has been a shock to family and friends.

Proceeded in death by her father Phil Hodges and maternal grandmother Louise Gray both from Santa Barbara, CA. She is survived by her husband of 19 years Brett, mother and stepfather Sharon and Jim Snell of Camarillo, CA, sister and brother-in-law Darnel and Matt Francis and their son Ethan of OR, Uncle Jerry and Gail Gray of Santa Barbara, and in-laws Brian Jourdan of Santa Barbara, Bobbie Jourdan Jr. of Roseville, Bonnie Jordan of Old Station, Bradley Jourdan of Bishop, and best little friend Leelain her Chihuahua.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at Brune Mortuary followed by a graveside service at West Line Street Cemetery.

A celebration of life will take place at VFW # 8988 following the service.