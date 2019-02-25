Tia Barfield Finishes Fourth Place at State Finals

Last week, senior Tia Barfield of the Bishop Bronco Wrestling Team placed 4 th at the 3-day California State Wrestling Tournament in Bakersfield. Competing at 162 pounds, Barfield entered the tournament as the 7 th seed, meaning that she was ranked 7 th in the state.

In her first match, Tia pinned her opponent in 1:27. In her second match, which was against the 10 th ranked wrestler in the state, Tia won by a 6-2 decision. Her next match was against the #2 wrestler in the state, Jerzie Estrada from Birmingham High School. Although she wrestled hard, Tia lost 14-4, which put her into the consolation bracket.

Tia came back and won the next 3 matches, putting her into the match for 3rd place against Estrada again. In an exciting match, Tia got an early lead and nearly pinned her opponent. However, just before the end of the 2nd period, her opponent used a throw and pinned her.

In her quest for a state championship, Tia wrestled against the 2 nd , 6 th , 8 th and 10 th ranked wrestlers in the state, defeating them all except for the 2 nd ranked wrestler.

Coach Mark Hodges said, “This was a great accomplishment and I am very happy for Tia. Her 4 th place was a big improvement over last year’s 8 th place finish. Tia’s accomplishments this year include:

A record of 30 wins and only 3 losses

CIF Champion – 1 st girl ever for Bishop. The only other Bishop Bronco wrestlers to become CIF Wrestling Champions are: Randy Rogers in 1985, Jaime Ruelas in 2012 and this year Mark Mayhugh

Master’s Champion – 1st girl ever for Bishop. The only other Bishop Bronco wrestler to become a Master’s Champion was Randy Rogers in 1985

4th place at the State Tournament – 1st ever girl (or boy) to place at the state wrestling tournament

“There is an old adage in wrestling that you will never be a good wrestler without having a good wrestling partner. So part of Tia’s success goes to senior Mark Mayhugh who wrestled with Tia in the wrestling room and before every match at the state tournament.” Said Mark Hodges.