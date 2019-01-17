Kevin Pope Leads a Crop of Talented Wrestlers for the Tonopah Muckers

The Tonopah Wrestling team has been on a bit of a roll this season with multiple wrestlers placing high and winning tournaments. Head coach, Duffy Otteson has helped turn this team into one of the premier wrestling programs in the state of Nevada.

One of the standout wrestlers this season has been Kevin Pope, who has been dominating opponents in the 220 lbs weight class. Pope currently has a 24-2 record and is one of the most highly touted individuals in the state pertaining to wrestling. One would expect nothing less from the standout wrestler, who won the Nevada State Championship last year at 220 lbs.

The good times continue to roll for Pope this year. Kevin Pope’s most recent success came at the Spring Creek Tournament last week when he won the tournament. Head Coach, Duffy Otteson said the Spring Creek Tournament is the biggest tournament the team attends, which shows just how good of a season Pope is having.

Kevin Pope is not the only wrestler having a great season this year. Duffy Otteson’s son, Dillan is one of the team’s most talented wrestlers. Dillan Otteson is currently 25-8 in the 145 lbs division and placed 4th in state last year.

Vance Day has also been having himself a fruitful season, placing 6th place in the Spring Creek Tournament this past weekend at 160 lbs. His record is currently 7-3, and he is looking to improve that mark when Day and his ten teammates travel to Fernley this weekend.