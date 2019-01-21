Costly Turnovers Lose the Game for the Broncos

The Bishop Union Boys team lost a pivotal match up against Rosamond on Friday, losing 68-54. Friday’s loss can be attributed to two things: turnovers and fouls.

Things started out well for the Broncos in the first half. Junior, Blaine Spoonhunter scored the team’s first four points, and the team ended up leading by double digits at the end of the first quarter.

Junior, Luke McClean was able to penetrate at will, attacking the basket whenever the opportunity arose. The game started out much like the first meeting between the two teams, where Bishop got out to an early lead and cruised to a 63-44 victory because of transition baskets.

However, the game plan started to go awry with about five minutes left in the first half. Rosamond made some adjustments and did not allow point guard, Luke McClean any space when it came to penetration. McClean was forced into making bad passes by a Roadrunner team who clogged up the paint.

The turnovers provided Rosamond with a spark offensively, and the team from the Antelope Valley were able to finish in transition on multiple occasions, cutting the lead down to one moments before halftime.

Momentum kept teetering in favor of the Roadrunners, until eventually momentum swung completely away from the Broncos. Three pointers started falling, and what started out as a one point lead blossomed into double digits. Rosamond shooting guard, Alex Cervantes started to catch fire from beyond the arc, and ended up hitting four threes in the game.

Bishop promptly stormed back, thanks to a couple of threes from Luke McClean and Cal Omohundro. However, the Broncos found themselves in the bonus early in both the third and fourth quarters, which provided the Roadrunners with frequent trips to the stripe.

Rosamond made the most of their trips to the line, making 14 out of 18 free throw attempts.

The Broncos now have three High Desert League losses, and trail Desert for second place by two games. Bishop have an opportunity to gain ground on the Scorpions, who they play this Tuesday at 7:30 PM on 1230 AM KBOV.