Bishop Hold Off Desert’s Late Surge to Clinch Victory

After losing against Rosamond High School last Friday, the Bishop Broncos Boys basketball team responded with a much needed victory against the Desert Scorpions. The victory has revitalized the team’s hopes of finishing second in the High Desert League.

Bishop were able to fend off a Desert team who nearly overcame a sixteen point deficit, cutting the Bronco’s lead all the way down to one point with 1:30 remaining in the game. However, the Broncos hunkered down on the defensive end, forcing a late turnover which sealed the game in favor of Bishop. The game finished 52-49.

The game between the two teams was quite different from the away game at Edwards Air Force Base, where the Scorpions were hitting their threes and scoring inside the paint.

This time around, Bishop clogged up the lane, forcing Desert into shooting threes. A stroke of luck was on the side of the team from the Owens Valley, as Desert’s jumpers were not falling.

Additionally, Desert’s inability to take care of the ball was a big reason why Bishop won. The Scorpions often moved the ball around lazily, with many passes flat and ill-advised. These poor passes were often stolen and finished in transition for easy baskets. Junior, Blaine Spoonhunter played inspired on the defensive end, with three blocks, key defensive rebounds, and steals.

Luke McClean did a solid job distributing the ball into the Denny’s Bronco Slam Player of the Game, Cal Omohundro, who positioned himself in the right areas for easy points. Not only did Omohundro do a good job scoring, he was excellent when it came to boxing out and snagging rebounds.

Bishop’s next game is this Friday against Cal City, who are undefeated in the High Desert League.