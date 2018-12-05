Woman Arrested for Fleeing from Police While Driving Under the Influence

On December 3rd, Nye County Sheriffs received information of a possible drunk driver leaving the Super 7 Gas station in Tonopah, NV.

The vehicle was promptly located traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 95, traveling northbound passing Depot Road. Nye County Sheriffs attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not obey the pursing officer’s commands to yield. The alleged drunk driver ended up maneuvering through parking lots, until eventually continuing on to Highway 95.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop at the Sierra Vista Apartment Complex. Heather Thomas, a resident of Salt Lake City, Utah surrendered herself to authorities, exiting the vehicle with her hands held high in the air. Thomas was subdued by pursuing police officers and booked on charges of driving with an out of state suspended drivers license, driving under the influence, disobeying a peace officer while driving under the influence, and speeding 25 or more miles per hour over the posted speed limit.