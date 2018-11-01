Wellness Center and Progress House Food Drive Starts Tomorrow

Don’t forget! Tomorrow, the Wellness Center and Progress house are going to be having a food collection event for The Salvation Army’s food pantry.

Make sure your food bags are placed on your porch or doorstep. The event will take place in neighborhoods between South Barlow to West Bishop/Manor Area the morning of Friday, Nov 2nd and collected the morning of November 5th.

Make sure to put you bags next to your mailbox, to make it easier on those picking up the food.

If you have questions, contact the Wellness Center at 760-873-8039