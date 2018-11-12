United Blood Services Blood Drive Starts Tomorrow

Help transform and save lives at the Bishop Community Blood Drive tomorrow from 10 am to 6 pm and the following day from 8 am to 2 pm. The event will be held at the Elk’s Hall on 151 East Line Street in Bishop.

Your blood Donations will be used for cancer treatments, emergency situations, and for people with various diseases. There is even the possibility of your blood donations helping those affected by the Woolsey Fire in Southern California and the Paradise Fire in Northern California.

You will also receive a free T-shirt for your generous donation!