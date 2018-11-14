Tri-County Fairgrounds Hires New CEO

After an almost year-long extensive Nation-Wide search, the Tri-County Fair board has hired a CEO. Jen McGuire has accepted an offer from the Fair Board for the CEO positon. Board President Paul Dostie said “Jen McGuire was selected because of her substantial marketing and agricultural experience”. The Tri-County Fair Board began the task of hiring a new CEO in spring 2018 and it has been a comprehensive process. California Department of Fairs and Expositions has assisted the Fair Board in the daunting process. After a community-wide SWOT Analysis in July, 2018 the board began interviewing candidates in August. During the November 12, 2018 board meeting, the board went into closed session and made the offer official.

Jen McGuire’s most recent experience involves working for a National Marketing agency in Southern California. She also has years of experience working for the California Department of Fairs and Expositions, working as a Junior Livestock Auction Chairman, Compliance and Ethics Director and Youth Program Director. Jen is excited to take on the CEO role and become a part of the Bishop community.

“I am honored and excited to work with this community. I grew up in 4H and FFA and so did my kids. These organizations are near and dear to my heart. Fairs, livestock, horse shows, rodeos and events are my passion. The smell of a barn makes me happy. Marketing is what I do. To be able to put all of these things into one package is a dream for me. I can’t wait to get involved in the community and build relationships, create memories for many and work with the youth! This will be a great new chapter for all of us.” – Jen McGuire