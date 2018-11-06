Polling Locations for Mono, Inyo, and Nye Counties

INYO COUNTY
|
November 6, 2018 Election Day Voting Locations
|
Precincts
|
Voting location
|
Address
|
City
|101,102,
103,105,
106,107,
108,109, 111
|
Fairgrounds —
Heritage Arts Building
|
Bishop
|110
|
Paiute Professional Building
|
Bishop
|113, 114
|
Big Pine Town Hall
|
Big Pine
|116
|
Basement Courtroom
(Court House)
|
Independence
|
All Precincts
|
Central Count Location
|
Independence
|118, 119
|
Statham Town Hall
|
Lone Pine
NYE COUNTY
Amargosa Community Center
Amargosa Precinct 6
829 Amargosa Farm Road
Amargosa Valley, Nevada 89020
Beatty Community Center
Beatty Precinct 1
100 A. Avenue South
Beatty, Nevada 89003
Bob Ruud Community Center
All Pahrump Precincts
150 North Highway 160
Pahrump, NV 89060
Donald L. Simpson Community Center
Round Mountain Precinct 12, Smoky Valley Precinct 35
650 Civic Drive
Round Mountain, NV 89045
Tonopah Convention Center
Tonopah Precincts 14, 15
301 W. Brougher
Tonopah, NV 89049