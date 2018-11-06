Local News

Polling Locations for Mono, Inyo, and Nye Counties

INYO COUNTY

November 6, 2018 Election Day Voting Locations

Precincts

Voting location

Address

City
101,102,
103,105,
106,107,
108,109, 111

Fairgrounds —

Heritage Arts Building

1135 N. Main St

Bishop
110

Paiute Professional Building

50 Tu Su Lane

Bishop
113, 114

Big Pine Town Hall

150 Dewey St

Big Pine
116

Basement Courtroom

(Court House)

168 N Edwards St

Independence 

All Precincts

Central Count Location

168 N Edwards St

Independence 
118, 119

Statham Town Hall

138 Jackson St

Lone Pine

NYE COUNTY

Amargosa Community Center
Amargosa Precinct 6
829 Amargosa Farm Road
Amargosa Valley, Nevada 89020

Beatty Community Center
Beatty Precinct 1
100 A. Avenue South
Beatty, Nevada 89003

Bob Ruud Community Center
All Pahrump Precincts
150 North Highway 160
Pahrump, NV 89060

Donald L. Simpson Community Center
Round Mountain Precinct 12, Smoky Valley Precinct 35
650 Civic Drive
Round Mountain, NV 89045

Tonopah Convention Center
Tonopah Precincts 14, 15
301 W. Brougher
Tonopah, NV 89049