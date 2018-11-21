Man and Two Women Arrested for Kidnapping and False Imprisonment

On November 16, 2018, suspicious circumstances were reported at a residence on Erin Street in Pahrump, NV. Nye County Sheriffs met with a 52 year old woman and 34 year old son, who were both mentally handicapped.

The son and mother appeared to be dehydrated, malnourished, and had poor hygiene. Both victims appeared distressed, and the male victim was mentally handicapped to the point that he could not talk and needed help with walking.

The female told deputies that they were both held against their will for several weeks in an apartment. The distressed female told deputies that they were both restrained together in a small bedroom and confined by her other son, James Thatcher, age 28 of Pahrump.

The female victim had rope tied around her wrists and ankles. Additionally, James Thatcher received help from 30 year old girlfriend, Chelsea Demille, who resided in the same apartment. James confined his brother and mother to a twin mattress with ropes and cables, while allowing them limited bathroom breaks and one bottle of water per day, as well as a small amount of food. It was discovered that the victims would often have to urinate on the floor.

Thatcher placed black window tint on the window for the bedroom and installed a surveillance camera to assure that the victims tried not to escape.

Both Thatcher and Demille also received help from an accomplice, 19 year old, Sandra Wombles, who assisted in the imprisonment of James’s family.

It was discovered that the victims had been confined to the bedroom since August of 2018.

James kept his mother and brother restrained in order to exploit their social security disability checks.

Detectives were able to attain a search warrant, and found a mattress with rope and cables, indicating the abuse of the mom and brother.

The victims were transported to the hospital for assistance and medical treatment, while Thatcher and Demille were arrested on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and elder abuse. Sandra Wombles was also arrested and charged with false imprisonment and elder abuse.