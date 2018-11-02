Lady Long Rider Trailblazers Her Way Through the Eastern Sierra!

Chronicles of Bernice Ende’s travels; the instant friends she meets along the way, and her encounters with harsh weather, wildlife and worn-out horseshoes ~ are all in this wonderful book.
Bernice is returning through the Eastern Sierra that she rode over 10 years ago: in a truck this time, with her horses and a stack of books! She will present a fascinating slide show, speak of her adventures and sign her book that will be available. A remarkable time spent with a remarkable woman ~ don’t miss the date!
DATES:
Monday 12th November 6pm
Bridgeport ~ Mono County Free Library
Tuesday 13th November 7pm
Reno NV ~ Wilbur D. May Centre
Wednesday 14th November 5pm
Mammoth Lakes ~ Mono County Free Library
Friday 16th November 4pm
Bishop ~ Spellbinder Books
Saturday 17th November 6pm
Independence ~ American Legion Hall
Monday 19th November 5pm
Lone Pine ~ Museum of Western Film History