Lady Long Rider Trailblazers Her Way Through the Eastern Sierra!

Chronicles of Bernice Ende’s travels; the instant friends she meets along the way, and her encounters with harsh weather, wildlife and worn-out horseshoes ~ are all in this wonderful book.

Bernice is returning through the Eastern Sierra that she rode over 10 years ago: in a truck this time, with her horses and a stack of books! She will present a fascinating slide show, speak of her adventures and sign her book that will be available. A remarkable time spent with a remarkable woman ~ don’t miss the date!

DATES:

Monday 12th November 6pm

Bridgeport ~ Mono County Free Library

Tuesday 13th November 7pm

Reno NV ~ Wilbur D. May Centre

Wednesday 14th November 5pm

Mammoth Lakes ~ Mono County Free Library

Friday 16th November 4pm

Bishop ~ Spellbinder Books

Saturday 17th November 6pm

Independence ~ American Legion Hall

Monday 19th November 5pm

Lone Pine ~ Museum of Western Film History