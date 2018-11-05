Dos Palos Routs the Broncos

The Bishop Broncos season has come to a close. Arnie Palu’s team were unable to advance to the second round of CIF Central Section play, losing 41-6 to the Dos Palos Broncos.

Bishop were unable to stop Dos Palos, who were big, physical, and fast. The Broncos of the Western Sierra dominated the game from start to finish.

In the first quarter, Dos Palos were able to score on their opening possession, thanks to a Ronald Johnson 50 yard run. Johnson took the ball to the right side and was surrounded by a sea of blue, but was somehow able to cut back inside and take it to the house making it 7-0.

The Merrell to Merrell connection provided Dos Palos with even more of an advantage, when quarterback, Michael Merrell found his brother, Zane Merrell for a reception inside the five yard line. The ball was placed on the one yard line, and fullback, Ryan Ramirez punched it in, giving Dos Palos a 14-0 lead.

Bishop were thrown a lifeline when it was 21-0, thanks to standout cornerback, Mark Mayhugh intercepting the ball in his own endzone for his ninth pick of the season. This accomplishment allowed Mayhugh to become the second ranked player in the state of California pertaining to interceptions.

The senior defensive back finished his season just one interception away from tying state leader, Chase Jones of Mission Prep in San Luis Obisbo, who leads all players in the state with ten interceptions.

Although Mayhugh was able to cause a turnover, the Broncos were unable to capitalize. Bishop turned the ball over going the other way, after a pass was intended for Mark Mayhugh, but was intercepted after a deflection.

It wasn’t until late in the game that the Broncos were finally able to score. Sophomore quarterback, Clay Omohundro threw an arching pass right into the hands of Mayhugh, who went in for the score.

After the game, Coach Palu praised the opposition’s efforts saying, “Tough way to end a fine season. Hats off to Dos Palos they played well and took advantage of our miscues.” Although Palu was disappointed with the result, he heaped praise on his team’s coaching staff and players when he said. “Thank you to our seniors for their hard work and dedication to the program. Thank you to our wonderful coaching staff and their families for their time and dedication to our kids.”

The Broncos finished their season with a 7-4 record. Many key players will be returning next year, including Tristan Valle, Luke McClean, Steven Paco, and Wesley Pettet.

