Bishop Broncos Volleyball Banquet Recap

The BUHS Volleyball team wrapped up their 2018 Season with a celebratory banquet.
Many Broncos were recognized for their successes as stellar student-athletes throughout a great 2018 season.
-20 of the 24 players were recognized as Scholar Athletes, maintaining a 3.5 or higher GPA throughout the entire season!
-BUHS AWARD RECIPIENTS were as follows: (listed JV/Varsity):
The Bronco Award: Averly Haye/Sydney Frigerio
The Golden Horseshoe Award: Dakota Reynolds/Danica Thornburg
Coaches Award: Clara Place/ Sophia Gutierrez and Sadie Dishion
Offensive MVP: Lillian Russell/Sydney Frigerio
Defensive MVP: Maddy Morrison/Cassidy Mann
-HIGH DESERT LEAGUE (HDL) ALL LEAGUE HONORS:
Honorable Mention: Hana Hogan
Second Team: Haven del Giudice
Second Team: Cassidy Mann
First Team: Danica Thornburg
All League All Academic: Sydney Frigerio
All League MVP: Sydney Frigerio
The Bronco Volleyball program has had three All League MVPs in the last 7 years, and is proud to have yet another one join this exceptional group! Thank you for everyone’s support!