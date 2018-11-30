Bishop Broncos Volleyball Banquet Recap

The BUHS Volleyball team wrapped up their 2018 Season with a celebratory banquet.

Many Broncos were recognized for their successes as stellar student-athletes throughout a great 2018 season.

-20 of the 24 players were recognized as Scholar Athletes, maintaining a 3.5 or higher GPA throughout the entire season!

-BUHS AWARD RECIPIENTS were as follows: (listed JV/Varsity):

The Bronco Award: Averly Haye/Sydney Frigerio

The Golden Horseshoe Award: Dakota Reynolds/Danica Thornburg

Coaches Award: Clara Place/ Sophia Gutierrez and Sadie Dishion

Offensive MVP: Lillian Russell/Sydney Frigerio

Defensive MVP: Maddy Morrison/Cassidy Mann

-HIGH DESERT LEAGUE (HDL) ALL LEAGUE HONORS:

Honorable Mention: Hana Hogan

Second Team: Haven del Giudice

Second Team: Cassidy Mann

First Team: Danica Thornburg

All League All Academic: Sydney Frigerio

All League MVP: Sydney Frigerio

The Bronco Volleyball program has had three All League MVPs in the last 7 years, and is proud to have yet another one join this exceptional group! Thank you for everyone’s support!