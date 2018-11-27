Alleged Intoxicated Man Hit by Pickup Truck

On November 26th, at approximately 5:30 PM, CHP responded to the report of a traffic collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian along a dirt driveway on Taboose Ln in bishop. When CHP arrived on the scene, Antonio Sandoval Plata was located lying in the dirt driveway with head trauma.

Plata was treated at the scene by Bishop Volunteer Fire Personnel and Symons Ambulance. Afterwards, Plata was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital and due to his major injuries, he was flown to Renown Medical Center in Reno, Nevada for treatment.

A preliminary investigation indicates Antonio Sandoval Plata was intoxicated at the time he was lying in the dirt driveway. Garrett Rogers was driving a 2003 Toyota Tundra down the same driveway when he backed over Plata. Rogers related he did not see the pedestrian laying in the driveway when he backed over him.

This collision is still under investigation by Bishop CHP.