Missing Juvenile from Chalfant valley

Original Post 10/13 6 pm

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile from Chalfant. 16-year old Karlie Lain Guse was last seen in the early morning of Saturday, October 13, 2018, on Ponderosa Street near White Mountain Estate Road in Chalfant. Karlie may be disoriented and does not have any personal belongings or cell phone with her. If you have seen Karlie or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call Mono County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 760-932-7549, option 7.

Karlie is a white female, 16 years old, 5’ 07”, 110 pounds, dark blond hair and blue eyes. We do not have a description of her clothing.