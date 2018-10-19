Cedar Grove to Close for the Season

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. October 17, 2018 – Due to unexpected CalTrans road work on Highway 180, Cedar Grove will be closing for the season on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., three weeks earlier than planned.

Crews will be taking advantage of low water flows to shore up the embankments along the highway. The Highway 180 closure will be just east of Hume Lake Road.

The park is working to make contact with hikers, campers, and other visitors currently in the area, as well as alerting those who were planning to visit after Monday. For park information and trip-planning, please visit our website nps.gov/seki or call the main park line 559-565-3341.

For Sequoia National Forest information you can visit their website www.fs.usda.gov/main/sequoia or call 559-338-2251.

For more information about the Highway 180 closure and project, please contact Sam Yniguez, Information Officer for CalTrans District 6 via email at sam.yniguez@dot.ca.gov or phone 559-444-2518. You may also visit their website http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.