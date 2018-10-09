2018 Haunted Swamp Set for October 13th and 20th

The 2018 Haunted Swamp is on the October 13th, and 20th from 7-10 pm. Attending this event is the perfect opportunity to get ready for Halloween! The Haunted Swamp is located at the Bishop High School Farm on Sunland Road.

The event is put on annually by the Bishop Union High School Future Farmers of America. Attending the Haunted Swamp will undoubtedly lead to it’s fair share thrills and chills. More importantly though, all of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to a good cause that benefits the Bishop community.

The money received from this event will go to the Bishop FFA Program, which provides aspiring farmers with a chance to grow in the farming industry.

Tickets are eight dollars for adults, thirty dollars for groups of four adults, and five dollars for children under twelve years of age.

Please come out to the Haunted Swamp and support your local community!