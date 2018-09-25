McDonald’s Supports Local Law Enforcement

Coffee is more than just your favorite morning beverage; it’s a connector, a culture, and a community-builder. McDonald’s restaurants in Bishop and Lone Pine plan to use coffee to help connect the community and law enforcement. On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, McDonald’s locations in the Owen’s Valley will host “Coffee with a Cop” events in conjunction with local law enforcement. This event is an extension to the “National Coffee with a Cop” day. The local event brings Bishop Police Department officers; Inyo County Sheriff’s Office deputies; California Highway Patrol officers and the community members they serve – together over coffee – to discuss community issues, learn more about each other and build relationships in an informal, relaxed environment. All “Coffee with a Cop” attendees will receive a free small cup of McCafe® coffee, courtesy of your local McDonald’s.

“As McDonald’s Owner/Operators, being involved in the community is the cornerstone of our business. And supporting our local law enforcement and first responders, who put their lives on the line to protect and serve our citizens, is a priority for our organization”, said Kevin and Lis Mazzu, local McDonald’s owner-operators. The first local “Coffee with a Cop” event was held back in January, in conjunction with ‘National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day’ and proved to be an excellent opportunity to connect with Inyo County residents, answer questions, hear concerns, and provide an opportunity for citizens to meet their local law enforcement.

Area residents are invited to attend the ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events on

Wednesday, October 3rd, at both McDonald’s locations in the Owens Valley:

Bishop – McDonald’s at 562 N. Main Street – 8:00am to 10:00am

Representing the Bishop Police Department and California Highway Patrol

Lone Pine – McDonald’s at 601 S. Main Street – 8:00am to 10:00am

Representing the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol

KIBS / KBOV radio will be doing a live remote broadcast from this location

McDonald’s restaurants in Bishop and Lone Pine will continue to work with local law enforcement throughout the year to host additional ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events with the goal of improving relationships between law enforcement and community members – one cup of coffee at a time.