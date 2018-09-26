JetSuiteX Adds New Service to Mammoth Lakes from Orange County

Mammoth Lakes Tourism and JetSuiteX has announced the addition of new direct flight service to Mammoth Lakes from Orange County’s John Wayne Airport (SNA).

It’s one of several new routes to be offered this winter season, joining new daily service on United Airlines from Denver International Airport (DEN) and new United service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Combined, these new flights, along with existing service on United from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the JetSuiteX flight from Burbank (BUR), make Mammoth Lakes easier to get to than ever before.

Flying under the “public charter” designation, JetSuiteX flights offer travelers a semi-private flying experience. With no lines and easy parking adjacent to the private terminal, passengers can arrive minutes before departure time. Business-class legroom, free snack and beverage service and zero baggage fees on skis and snowboards all come at a price that’s very competitive with commercial airlines.

“The flying experience that JetSuiteX offers is second to none and we’re thrilled to announce the expansion of the service to Mammoth Lakes from Orange County,” said John Urdi, Executive Director of Mammoth Lakes Tourism. “As our visitors can attest, JetSuiteX is one of those things that almost seems too good to be true until you fly it for the first time. We’re excited to give our Orange County visitors that experience this winter.”

Service to Mammoth Lakes (MMH) from both Burbank (BUR) and Orange County (SNA) will begin on December 20, 2018 and continue through April 7, 2019. Tickets are available for purchase at JetSuiteX.com. Service will be offered on Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch our JetSuiteX seasonal service to Mammoth Lakes this year with flights from both Orange County and Burbank,” said Alex Wilcox, Founder and CEO, JetSuite, Inc. “We created JetSuiteX to give people a fast and fun way to fly, which means that travelers to Mammoth Lakes this ski season will be spending less time in airports and more time on the slopes.”

Check http://www.visitmammoth.com/ for more information and to get started booking a vacation to Mammoth Lakes.