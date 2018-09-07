Boot Fire Update

The Boot Fire is currently 6,873 acres and 3% contained. The Boot Fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain approximately 9 miles southwest of Walker and 15 miles northwest of Bridgeport, California. There are currently 400 personnel on the fire. The incident command post is set up at Antelope Valley Volunteer Fire Station, 1166 Larson Lane, Coleville CA.

Evacuations: A mandatory evacuation remains in effect for residents and structures in the area of Fales Hot Springs, Devil’s Gate Pass and Swauger Creek, and for the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center.

Road Closures: 395 remains closed from Eastside Lane south of Walker, California to the north end of Bridgeport, California. Both towns of Bridgeport and Walker are accessible to travelers, with through traffic detoured into Smith Valley at Holbrook Junction, Nevada State Route 208 in Nevada, approximately 4 miles north of the California/Nevada state line, to assist travelers that are looking to detour around the closure. Sonora Pass (CA SR 108) is closed at the Mono Tuolumne county line to US 395. Please continue to follow Caltrans for updates http://www.dot.ca.gov/d9/index.html.

Recreation Sites Closed: Bootleg, Chris Flat, Sonora Bridge, and Leavitt Meadows Campground/Trailhead, and Leavitt Meadows Pack Station. The Pacific Crest Trail is closed between CA SR 108 at Sonora Pass and Highway 4 at Ebbetts Pass.

Values at Risk: Structures and residences along Highway 395 in area of Fales Hot Springs, Devils Gate, Swauger Creek, US Military Training Center, transportation corridor on Hwy 395 and State Route 108 (Sonora Pass), campgrounds and historical site, grazing allotments, sagegrouse habitat, watershed, and Lahontan Cutthroat Trout.