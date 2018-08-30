On September 15th, the Wounded Warrior Annual Golf Tournament will once again be held at the Bishop Country Club. This four-person scramble starts at 9am with a shotgun start. No handicap is required.

Entry fees, which include dinner, are $50 for members and $75 for guests. Tournament Chairman Bob Waggoner reminds everyone that it sells out quick so early sign-ups are encouraged. Register at the Bishop Country Club or by call the Club at 760-873-5828.

Bishop and Mammoth Lakes individuals and businesses come forward to donate some amazing prizes. LEADING WITH PERRY MOTORS GENEROUSLY DONATING HOLE IN ONE PRIZES, WHICH WILL INCLUDE A NEW HONDA. There will be many other great prizes which will be announced later.

For more information call Col. Bob Waggoner at 760-920-6628.

For more information on the Wounded Warrior Center visit their website at http://www.woundedwarriorsmammoth.org/