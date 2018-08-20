SAR Recovery on Middle Palisades Glacier/Inyo County Sheriff’s Department

On Saturday, August 18, 2018 the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Interagency Dispatch Center in Bishop of a deceased male subject on the northeast face of Middle Palisades Peak. The third hand reporting party described the area as the “Red Rock Route” at approximately 12,900”.

As resources were responding, a caller from Indiana contacted Sheriff’s Dispatch to report her husband as overdue from a hike to the Middle Palisades Glacier area; the 61-year-old male started his hike on Friday, August 17 to Middle Palisades Glacier. In the late afternoon of the 18th, he texted his wife in Indiana saying he was behind and may need to camp on the trail. He also advised his wife that he should be fine to complete the hike on Saturday and not to call for assistance until very late Saturday if it was needed.

