Lone Pine Shooting Incident-Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday August 13th, just prior to midnight, Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call reporting screaming/yelling and crying children near Muir and Lakeview Street in Lone Pine.

While Deputies were responding they were diverted to Southern Inyo Hospital, for a gunshot victim in the emergency room. When Deputies arrived, they were advised that a 9 year old female had been shot one time. The bullet struck the side of the victim’s neck near the top of her shoulder. The victim was later discharged with non-life threating injuries.

Investigators from the Major Investigation and Narcotics Taskforce (MINT) interviewed the shooting victim and her parents, and a positive identification was made of the suspect. The suspect was determined to be 34 year old Lone Pine resident Jeremiah Joseph.

Joseph was arrested without incident this morning and booked into the Inyo County Jail this afternoon for 5 counts of Attempted Murder, Shooting at an occupied vehicle, and Battery causing great bodily injury.

