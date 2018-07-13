STATE ROUTE 168E- TEMPORARY CLOSURE

BISHOP — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) would like to inform the traveling public that State Route 168E (Westgard Pass) is temporarily closed at post mile 20 (Death Valley Road) to post mile 43 (Deep Springs College) due to rockfall and emergency roadway repairs. This road will remain closed today and tomorrow. Flooding has also been reported at the intersection of State Route 127 and State Route 190, but the roadway has not been closed.

The traveling public is advised to use alternate routes, keep a close eye on the weather, and proceed cautiously when driving through the area. The safety of Caltrans and other agency’s crews, and that of other responders, is very important. Inattentiveness on the road can have tragic consequences.