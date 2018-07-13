Sandbags/Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

If you live in a flood-prone area, be prepared with sandbags. Sandbags for flood preparedness are available from many Inyo County merchants. Residents and businesses in known flood areas are urged to prepare ahead of time; utilizing the sand stockpiles listed below and sandbags purchased from local businesses.

