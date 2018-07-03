Multiple Arrests For Drug Sales-Bishop Police Department

Early Monday morning, July 2nd, two search warrants were served and two probation searches were conducted in the county following a roughly three-month long narcotics investigation initiated and led by the Bishop Police Department.
Four people were arrested, transported to the police department, later booked into the Inyo County Jail, and an additional person on-scene received a citation. By noon, an additional search warrant was served, but in the city, resulting in one arrest and two more arrests were made in the county.
Cocaine, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia was seized. Personnel from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Probation, CHP, and Tribal Police assisted the Bishop Police Department personnel with the multi-location sweep. The following suspects were arrested:
Location 1 – 400 block of Pa Ha Ln
Stephanie Nelson: Possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation
John Hernandez: Possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Location 2 – 600 block of Pa Ha Ln
Dillon Armitage: Possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, willful cruelty to child
Location 3 – 200 block of Juniper St
Marie Limon: Warrant arrest, drug paraphernalia, violation of probation
Jamie Moore: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.
John Sconce: Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (drugs)
Location 4 – 900 block of Tu Su Ln
Tanya Barnes: Cite and release on drug paraphernalia and violation of probation
Location 5 – 200 block of S. Warren St
Jessica Hess: Possession of a controlled substance for sale.