Georges Fire Update-JULY 13, 2018

Lone Pine, CA, July 13, 2018 – The Georges Fire (lightning-caused) is currently at 2,883 acres and is 42% contained. The incident transitioned out of Unified Command. The fire is being managed by SoCal Team 3, a Type 2 incident management team (assigned to the Inyo National Forest). The complexity of the fire has diminished due to increased containment, favorable weather, and precipitation over the fire. Tomorrow, management of the fire will transition to a local Type 4 team, comprised of your local firefighters from the Inyo National Forest.

Much of the fireline of the Georges Fire is in steep, inaccessible terrain. Firefighters cannot safely gauge if these areas are contained or if pockets of heat still remain. However, the monsoonal moisture has substantially diminished the fire activity.

Crews will continue suppression repair, mop up, and collecting remaining backhaul. Firefighters will continue to patrol in the fire area. No structures have been destroyed, and no reportable injuries occurred.

Precipitation is likely today with some potential for erratic downdraft winds likely. Thunderstorms remain in the forecast and will decrease over the weekend.

The area burned is 82% U. S. Forest Service (2,364 acres), 12% Bureau of Land Management (345 acres), and 5% Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (154 acres).

At this time, 564 personnel remain assigned to the incident, including 20 crews, 22 engines, 3 dozers, 7 helicopters, and 4 water tenders. Fixed wing aircraft is available upon request.

While firefighters make the final push towards containment of the fire, they must fulfill another extremely important task called backhaul. Firefighters must recover equipment in the field that is no longer needed by the crews. The Georges Fire is no exception. These items include hose, chainsaw kits, generators, and smaller items like nozzles. Equipment must then cleaned, repaired, and organized to be ready for the next incident.