CAL FIRE Suspends Burn Permits in Inyo and Mono Counties

June 28, 2018 BISHOP – The increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting CAL FIRE to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Inyo and Mono Counties.

This suspension takes effect June 29, 2018 and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

CAL FIRE’s Unit Chief for San Bernardino-Inyo-Mono, Glenn Barley said that “last year’s devastating fire season is a stark reminder to all Californians to be prepared for wildfires.”

Since January 1, 2018 CAL FIRE and firefighters across the state have already responded to over 2,700 wildfires. While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, CAL FIRE is asking residents to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around every home and building on their property.

Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property:

*Clear all dead and or dying vegetation within 100 feet of all structures.

*Landscape with fire resistant/drought tolerant plants

*Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility

The Department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a CAL FIRE official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland.

A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at www.PreventWildfireCA.org

For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, as well as tips to prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org