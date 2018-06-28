BLM Announces Seasonal Fire Restrictions-Inyo & Mono Counties

June 28, 2018

BISHOP, Calif. –The Bureau of Land Management will implement fire restrictions for public lands managed by the Bishop Field Office in Inyo and Mono counties beginning Monday, July 2. The restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

“These seasonal restrictions are needed to help protect public lands and nearby communities from wildfire,” said BLM Bishop Field Manager Steve Nelson. “Dry fuels and high temperatures have significantly increased fire danger and we need to minimize the potential for fire starts.”

The fire restrictions prohibit all campfires and barbecues, except in fire rings or pits within the Tuttle Creek, Goodale, Horton Creek, Crowley Lake and Pleasant Valley Pit campgrounds. Portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed outside of these posted campgrounds, with a valid California campfire permit. Visitors should be extremely careful with their use. Wildland visitors should carry shovels and water.



Campfire permits are available free at any BLM, Forest Service or CAL FIRE office or by visiting http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit/.

Other restrictions include:

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a campground listed above, or while stopped in an area cleared of flammable vegetation for at least three feet.

No possession or use of fireworks, including “safe and sane” devices.

No welding or using open-flame torches.

Target shooters may not use incendiary, tracer, steel core or armor-piercing ammunition or targets made of material that could explode or emit sparks. Shooters must have shovels or fire extinguishers on hand.

BLM officials noted that violations of fire restrictions are be punishable by a fine up to $1,000, 12 months in jail, or both.