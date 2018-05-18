Lady Eagles Softball Season Ends

The Lone Pine Lady Eagles Softball season came to an end, Thursday, as they were defeated by Marymount in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 7 Championships.
The Lady Eagles three runs all came in the third inning in their losing effort. Marymount scored three runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Lady Eagles finished the regular season as Co-Champions with Vasquez.
KIBS/KBOV congratulates the Lady Eagles on a great season!