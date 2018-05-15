Home Invasion, Highlands Mobile Home Park-Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

On Sunday, May 13th shortly after 8:00pm, Inyo County Sheriff’s Deputies, Bishop Police Department Officers, and California Highway Patrol Officers responded to a home invasion at a residence in the Highlands Mobile Home Park. Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the suspects fled the scene in a silver Hyundai Elantra.

According to information that was obtained through interviews, a verbal dispute led to three suspects forcing their way inside of the residence where two victims were then assaulted. Four firearms were taken from the residence; one of the firearms was determined to belong to one of the suspects, Timothy Fossum, who is a convicted felon.

The three suspects were identified as: 46 year old Timothy Fossum from Bishop, 48 year old Henry Diaz from Bishop, and 39 year old Tianna Martinez from Bishop. Warrants for their arrests were obtained and issued for robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, battery with serious bodily injury, elder/adult abuse, grand theft of a firearm, and burglary.

Investigators from MINT (Major Investigation and Narcotics Team) responded to the scene that evening, and assisted in the investigation. The following morning, search warrants for several locations were obtained. At one location, the suspects were located and arrested without incident. The stolen property was recovered from the location.

(Photos: Inyo County Jail Booking Photos: Henry Diaz, Tianna Martinez, Timothy Fossum)