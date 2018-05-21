BUHS Boys Varsity Basketball Team Holds Awards Banquet/Honors Recognized

The 2017-18 BUHS Varsity Basketball team had their awards banquet recently and the following student-athletes were recognized:

BISHOP VARSITY TEAM AWARDS:

6th man of the Year – Kanyon Martinez

Rookie of the Year – Joe Weaver

Coaches Award – Luis Esparza

Mr. Hustle Award – Luke Mcclean

Big Man Award and Most Improved award – Sam Moose

Big Man Award – Hunter Waasdrop

Best Offensive Player Izaiah Anderson

Best Defensive Player – Mike Molina

Bronco MVP – Tommy Ruelas

All League Honors:

All League Academic – Luke Mcclean

All League Honorable Mention – Hunter Waasdorp

First Team All League – Mikey Molina

First Team All League Izaiah Anderson ****HIGH DESERT LEAGUE MVP – Tommy Ruelas***** (Photos:Tommy Ruelas High Desert MVP) (Varsity Basketball Team Pictured Left to Right: Kanyon Martinez, Tommy Ruelas, Izaiah Anderson, Sam Moose, Hunter Waasdorp, Mikey Molina, Luis Esparza, Luke McClean, Joe Weaver, Coaches: Asst coach: Danen Spoonhunter, Head Coach: Gordon Moose, Asst Coach: Brad Weaver)