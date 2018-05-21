BUHS Boys Varsity Basketball Team Holds Awards Banquet/Honors Recognized

The 2017-18 BUHS Varsity Basketball team had their awards banquet recently and the following student-athletes were recognized:
BISHOP VARSITY TEAM AWARDS:
6th man of the Year – Kanyon Martinez
Rookie of the Year – Joe Weaver
Coaches Award – Luis Esparza
Mr. Hustle Award – Luke Mcclean
Big Man Award and Most Improved award – Sam Moose
Big Man Award – Hunter Waasdrop
Best Offensive Player Izaiah Anderson
Best Defensive Player – Mike Molina
Bronco MVP – Tommy Ruelas
All League Honors:
All League Academic – Luke Mcclean
All League Honorable Mention – Hunter Waasdorp
First Team All League – Mikey Molina
First Team All League Izaiah Anderson
****HIGH DESERT LEAGUE MVP – Tommy Ruelas*****
(Photos:Tommy Ruelas High Desert MVP)
(Varsity Basketball Team Pictured Left to Right: Kanyon Martinez, Tommy Ruelas, Izaiah Anderson, Sam Moose, Hunter Waasdorp, Mikey Molina, Luis Esparza, Luke McClean, Joe Weaver, Coaches: Asst coach: Danen Spoonhunter, Head Coach: Gordon Moose, Asst Coach: Brad Weaver)