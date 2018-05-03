Broncos Rebound from Loss to Rosamond

It took a few innings for the Bishop boys to realize they needed to bring it. A slow start turned into a 5 inning win VS the Desert Scorpions on Thursday afternoon at Bishop High.

The first two innings were a continuation of the Rosamond game where the Broncos were embarrassed on their own field.

In the middle of the 3rd inning, Coach Omohondro pulled the team to the side and let them know exactly how he felt. It was memorable for me as I get the luxury of hanging out in the dugout during the games.

The Broncos decided to wake up after that pep talk and dropped 4 runs on the Scorpions in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

That coach “O” love carried over in the 4th inning with the Bronco bats finally living up to their potential, pounded out 10 runs against the Desert Scorpions.

Bronco Jr Jalen Watterson got the start on Thursday and pitched 4 innings giving up just 5 hits against the Scorpions. Jalen helped his own cause with his bat hitting a RBI double and a Home Run over the right field fence in that 10 run 4th inning.

Up next for the Bishop Varsity team in the Cal City Ravens coming to town next Tuesday for Senior Day at Bishop High School.

Cal City is a tough match up and this should be a great game for you all to get the “Bronco Flu” and come out and support the final regular season home game for our Bishop seniors.

Final score VS Desert

Bishop 15 Desert 4

Photos by Gary Young