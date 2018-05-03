Bronco Baseball, Local News, Sports

Broncos Rebound from Loss to Rosamond

It took a few innings for the Bishop boys to realize they needed to bring it. A slow start turned into a 5 inning win VS the Desert Scorpions on Thursday afternoon at Bishop High.

Maloney finishing a double play to end the top of the first inning.

The first two innings were a continuation of the Rosamond game where the Broncos were embarrassed on their own field.

Lukas can dance after all… Who knew?

In the middle of the 3rd inning, Coach Omohondro pulled the team to the side and let them know exactly how he felt. It was memorable for me as I get the luxury of hanging out in the dugout during the games.

Molina belting a triple!
Safe !!

The Broncos decided to wake up after that pep talk and dropped 4 runs on the Scorpions in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

Jalen Watterson with his home run swing.
Coach Omohundro giving congrats to Watterson.
And now the teams turn to show some love.

That coach “O” love carried over in the 4th inning with the Bronco bats finally living up to their potential, pounded out 10 runs against the Desert Scorpions.

Justin Yates saving his face from a fastball.
Bronco Shortstop Michael Kubiak doing what he does best.
Looked painful at the time.

Bronco Jr Jalen Watterson got the start on Thursday and pitched 4 innings giving up just 5 hits against the Scorpions. Jalen helped his own cause with his bat hitting a RBI double and a Home Run over the right field fence in that 10 run 4th inning.

Jr Pitcher Jalen Watterson.
Jalen rounding third scoring for the Broncos
And Jalen again with his double.

Up next for the Bishop Varsity team in the Cal City Ravens coming to town next Tuesday for Senior Day at Bishop High School.

Maloney stealing 2nd
Justin Yates getting some love for scoring in the 4th inning.
Kubiak ripping the ball !

Cal City is a tough match up and this should be a great game for you all to get the “Bronco Flu” and come out and support the final regular season home game for our Bishop seniors.

Yates hitting his double down the third base line.
Kubiak starting a double play for the Broncos
Bronco slugger Lukas DeAngelo
Matt Rosga getting the bat on the ball.
Hunter Beall getting in on the hitting in the 4th.
Three Amigo’s since T-Ball… Kubiak,Maloney and De Angelo left to right.

 

Cal Omohundro hitting for the Broncos
Michael Kubiak stealing second.

 

Final score VS Desert

Bishop 15 Desert 4

 

Photos by Gary Young

 

 