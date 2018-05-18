Bronco Baseball, Local News, Sports

Bronco Varsity Baseball Dominates in Second Round CIF Playoffs

On a perfect weather day, the Bishop Broncos Varsity Baseball Team advanced to the Semi-Finals of the Central Section CIF Les Schwab Boys Baseball Championships (Division 6), by defeating the Kern Valley Broncos, at home 17-1.

The Broncs would get on the scoreboard in the first inning and take a 1-0 lead going to the bottom of the first. After Justin Yates walked, Mike Kubiak would hit a monster fly ball that would be ruled a ground rule double to left field.

Brodie Maloney would follow with a double to center field that brought Yates and Kubiak around to score to take the lead 2-1.

Next up was Cal Omohundro who would hit the second double of the inning bringing Maloney home. Going to the top of the second the Broncos had the lead 3-1.

From that point on, it was all Bishop Broncos as they would hold Kern Valley scoreless the rest of the game.

In the Bottom of the second Lukas Di Angelo would reach first on an error. With two outs, Kubiak would hit a ground ball to left. That would bring Maloney to the plate.

With a 1-1 count, Maloney would get the games only home run as he would hit rocket that landed on the boys locker room roof and make the score 6-1.

Lorenzo Parra would follow Maloney with a triple. Omohundro came to the plate and a single to the opposite field, scoring Parra.

Heading to the third inning, the Broncos would hold on to a 7-1 lead.Both teams were held scoreless in the third inning. In the Fourth, the Broncos would add to two more runs on a hit by Parra and a sacrifice fly by Omohundro and increase the Bronco lead 9-1.

In the fifth inning, the Broncos added four more runs and another four in the six inning.

Justin Yates, on the mound for the Broncos, went six innings to get the win striking out six batters, one walk and allowing just four hits.

Austin Thomas would come in to close the game in the seventh inning facing four batters, with one walk and two strike outs.

The final score Bishop Broncos 17 runs, 17 hits and 4 errors. Kern Valley Broncs 1 run, 3 hits and 4 errors. The number one seed, Broncos, advance to the semi-final game on Tuesday. As the number one seed, the Broncos will host the Semi-Final.

The Broncos will face the #5 seeded Team, the Riverdale Cowboys, who defeated Orange Cove 7-2. Riverdale has an overall record of 14-15 and the Broncos enter the game with an overall record of 14-5-1.

Story by Deston Rogers

Photos by Gary Young

 