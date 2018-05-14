Bronco Varsity Baseball #1 Seed In Division 6 Baseball-Bye In First Round

The Bishop Bronco Varsity Baseball Team has garnered the #1 spot in the Central Section Division 6 CIF Les Schwab Baseball Championships! In doing so, the Broncos have a first round bye.

The Broncos will host the winner of the Kern Valley/Trona game on Thursday, May 17th. Start time is yet to be determined, but, official CIF start time of all baseball games without lights is 4:30.

If you can’t make it out to the game we will broadcast in the Bishop area on 1230 AM KBOV and online at http://www.kibskbov.com