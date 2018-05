The Bishop Bronco Golf Team travelled to Lemoore, on May 7th, and came away with winning CIF!

Leading the way for the Broncos was Team Capt. Nic Orrill with 78.

Carter Silva 78 to take third in a card off with Nic

Senior Ryan Kiddoo fires off an 84. Contributing to the win were:

Sophomore Will Stange

Freshman Ryker Eropkin

Sophomore Ethan Brown

The Broncos are now awaiting scores from other tournaments to determine who moves on to next level.

Congratulations to the Bishop Bronco Golf Team!