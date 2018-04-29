Threat of School Violence Leads To Felony Arrest-Mono County District Attorney

On April 23, 2018, law enforcement was made aware of a troubling pattern of conduct and statements by student, Devin White, age 18, a senior at Mammoth Lakes High School. Mr. White’s conduct and statements led law enforcement to take immediate action to prevent the possibility of violence to school staff and students.

Starting late last year in the month of November, several statements of concern were made by Mr. White. In November, Mr. White made a statement to school staff that he wanted to make a bomb. Then during class, in February of this year, he made a gesture with his hands depicting shooting guns at his classmates. The following day, Mr. White made a direct threat to staff that he was going to “shoot up the school.” Finally, in April, right before the school’s spring break, staff overheard Mr. White being asked by another student when he was going to do it? During this time, Mr. White had also indicated to several students that he was going to bring an AR-15 to school.

On April 23, upon returning from the spring break, school officials shared the entirety of this information with law enforcement. Investigators with the Office of the District Attorney, working with the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, confirmed that Mr. White did in fact have access to numerous firearms including an AR-15 style, semi-automatic rifle. Law enforcement was also aware of Mr. White due to several other investigations over the last six months including an alleged vandalism and possession of a Shuriken, a sharp metal throwing device which is illegal in California.

An arrest warrant and search warrant were obtained for the arrest of Mr. White and a search of his parent’s residence where he lives. Mammoth Lakes Police Department, in a joint operation with the California Highway Patrol and the Mono County District Attorney’s Office, executed the arrest warrant on Mr. White the next morning of April 24, and he was placed into custody without incident on his way to school. At the same time the search warrant was executed by law enforcement at the residence where numerous shotguns, handguns and an AR-15 style rifle were located and seized.

At this time, it is believed that Mr. White was acting on his own and no other individuals are suspected to be involved. Mr. White was arraigned on April 26, 2018 and pled not guilty to felony charges of criminal threats and possession of a shuriken. He is currently being held at the Mono County jail without bail. Mr. White’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 30, 2018 for a bail hearing.