Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Arrest-Recover Stolen Trailer

On Friday, April 13, 2018, at about 2:00pm, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office received information from Bishop Police Department on a possible location of a stolen lawn maintenance trailer. The stolen trailer was located along with a stolen lawn mower at a residence on North Pa Ha Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Bishop Tribal Police and California Highway Patrol stood by and secured the location until Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Upon executing the search warrant two occupants walked out, one of the occupants was 26 year old William Taylor; Taylor had two outstanding local warrants. No other stolen property was located. Several people on the property were questioned about the stolen property and then released. Taylor was transported and booked at the Inyo County Jail. Bail has been set at $35,000.00.