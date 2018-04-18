CANDIDATES FORUM-SIERRA SUNRISE ROTARY/CERRO COSO

The Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club is sponsoring two informative public Candidate’s Forums to be held on May 7, 2018 and May 8, 2018 at 6:00 PM each night at the Cerro Coso Community College, Bishop Campus. Candidates for District One of the Inyo County Board of Supervisors will participate on May 7 and candidates for Inyo County Sheriff will participate on May 8.

For each night’s forum, candidates for these important elected offices will have been provided questions to which they will respond during the first half of the program. After a brief intermission, the candidates will answer questions generated by the audience. Light refreshments will be available. The Bishop Campus of the Cerro Coso Community College is located at 4090 W. Line Street, Bishop.

The Rotary Club and Cerro Coso Community College are hosting these events to encourage civic engagement, which is a cornerstone of our representative form of government. All are encouraged to attend these two Candidate’s Forums.

Details:

Monday, May 7, 2018. Candidates for the Board of Supervisors for the First District will give brief opening remarks and respond to questions related to current issues and the future of the County of Inyo. Time: 6:00-8:00 PM. Location: Bishop Campus, Cerro Coso Community College, Community Room.

Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Candidates for Inyo County Sheriff will give brief opening remarks and respond to questions related to current issues and challenges of the Sheriff’s Department. Time: 6:00-8:00 PM. Location: Bishop Campus, Cerro Coso Community College, Room 176-7.