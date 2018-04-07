7th Annual Event Raises Over $6000 For BUHS Volleyball/Softball Programs

The BUHS Volleyball and Baseball programs had their 7th annual Wine Tasting event last week and it was a smashing success, raising over $6000! Over 120 people attended, consisting of a great blend of repeat attendees and new faces alike!
The funds raised to benefit both programs would not be possible without the support and generosity of so many of our community members. Special thanks to the following business and individuals who donated prizes to our live auctions:
BUHS Welding and Auto shops
Joni Riggs of RugznJones
Rustys Saloon
Raegens
Body and soul
Phillips Aesthetic
Grandma Jinny
Kruse Kreations
Wave Rave
Waste Connections
A&L Auto Shop
Whiskey Creek
Mule Days-Tri County Fairgrounds
Looney Bean
Mahogany Smoked Meat
Carpenter Construction
Eastern Sierra Wholesales
And Most importantly, thank you so much to the student-athletes and their families for all of their volunteer time and work to continued success for our high school programs! Go Broncos!