7th Annual Event Raises Over $6000 For BUHS Volleyball/Softball Programs

The BUHS Volleyball and Baseball programs had their 7th annual Wine Tasting event last week and it was a smashing success, raising over $6000! Over 120 people attended, consisting of a great blend of repeat attendees and new faces alike!

