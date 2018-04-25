Bishop Varsity Baseball VS Frazier Mountain

BATS STAY HOT AT HOME

Bronco bats were alive and kicking again on home turf against the Frazier Mountain Falcons.

The Falcons only had 8 players at game time so the Bronco’s loaned a body. Junior Hunter Beall was the first Bronco to head over to the Falcon dugout and play right field for the opponents. It was weird, but Hunter being the team player that he is handled it. What was really weird, Hunter came up to bat FOR the opposing team in the 3rd inning off Bronco starting pitcher Austin Thomas and blasted a long line drive over Mike Molina’s head in center field for a ground rule double that gave the Falcons their first RBI of the game ! Ya….weird right ? At this time the Bronco’s were already up by 18 runs, scoring 8 in the first and 10 in the second. But when Hunter crushed that baseball, both teams were cheering. This was a cool moment.

Bishop travels to Kern Valley this Friday for another league game against the Broncs.

Junior Bronco pitcher Austin Thomas pitched a great game giving up just one earned run in 4 innings.

